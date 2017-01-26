Igbo presidency: Former presidential candidate, Onovo hails Obasanjo
The 2015 Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Chief Martin Onovo, has commended ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for Igbo Presidency in 2019. Onovo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, also commended former Head of State, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida for his declaration of support for […]
