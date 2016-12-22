Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Thursday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the crisis in the southern part of the state.

There have been incessant clashes between the communities and suspected armed herdsmen in southern Kaduna where several people have been killed.

The President urged the Governor to take steps to restore peace and tranquility in southern part of the state.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, el-Rufai said curfew had been imposed on the troubled zone to forestall any eventuality.

He said: “I came to brief the President about the situation in Southern Kaduna, what happened in the last few days and outlined to him the measures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.

“The President has given us support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of our laws to justice.

“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon.

“Well, we have curfew even on Christmas day but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to go out in the morning at 6:00 a.m. and be back at 6:00 p.m. It is because of the security situation.

“I don’t think the state government should be blamed. Those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that. We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people.”

The post El-Rufai briefs Buhari on Southern Kaduna crisis appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico