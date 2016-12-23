You are here: Home » Latest News »

Robbers snatch police van, kill one in Ekiti

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A tragedy hit the Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday as robbers  killed a policeman, identified simply as Inspector Gada, and injured another cop called Sergeant Sunday. It was learnt that the robbers escaped with a police van in the robbery, which took place in Ilupeju, in the Oye Local Government […]

