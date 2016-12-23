Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti A tragedy hit the Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday as robbers killed a policeman, identified simply as Inspector Gada, and injured another cop called Sergeant Sunday. It was learnt that the robbers escaped with a police van in the robbery, which took place in Ilupeju, in the Oye Local Government […]

The post Robbers snatch police van, kill one in Ekiti appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico