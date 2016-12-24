You are here: Home » Latest News »

13 injured in Christmas Eve blast near Catholic Church

December 24, 2016

Thirteen people were wounded on Christmas Eve, after a blast ripped through a police car outside a Catholic Church in Southern Philippines. The explosion happened as worshipers attended a series of Christmas Eve masses, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Nino. “The communion was ongoing when the explosion took place,” Father Jay Virador, a priest […]

