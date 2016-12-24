Kamarudeen Ogundele and Gbenro Adeoye The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has lamented the spate of assassinations in the state in the last four days and blamed the development on the alleged poor security measures and lack of political will by the government to protect residents from avoidable deaths. A Superintendent of Police, Idowu […]

The post APC bemoans killings, charges Fayose on security appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico