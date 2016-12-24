You are here: Home » Latest News »

Killing of Biafra activists: IPOB demands panel of enquiry, referendum date

December 24, 2016

Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Saturday asked the Federal Government to set up a panel of enquiry over the alleged killing of pro-Biafra activists in Onitsha and Aba earlier this year. The group also called on the government to announce date for ‎a referendum where Ndigbo would be allowed to decide their own fate. […]

