Sambisa conquest: Governors, IBB, others hail Buhari, military

Governors, former military President Ibrahim Babangida and other Nigerians have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and troops for routing out terrorist-sect Boko Haram from its last stronghold in the Sambisa Forest also known as Zero Camp, at the weekend.

President Buhari at the weekend announced the takeover of the Forest by the military. He described the fall of the camp after an offensive by troops as the “final crushing of Boko Haram”.

Gen. Babangida saluted the courage and determination of the President ,the military and other security personnel for their sacrifice which guaranteed the liberation of Sambisa Forest.

In a statement, which he personally signed, Gen. Babangida said:

“May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa. It is a sign of relief that the military has finally smoked out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the military are capable of crushing any challenge of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

He paid tribute to fallen heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in their efforts of keeping the nation from aggression while urging the military to unveil a new strategy that will totally defeat insurgents, terrorists, armed bandits and cattle rustlers all over the country.

Adamawa State Governor Muhammadu Bindow lauded the success recorded by the military and called for more support to enable the security agencies subjugate the insurgents.

Bindow spoke in Mubi at the closing ceremony of the annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition yesterday.

Represented by Information Commissioner Ahmad Sojoh Bindow said the success at Sambisa was a cheering news to Nigerians, particularly the Northeast people, who were worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“The people of Adamawa and Mubi in particular experienced the wicked acts of the insurgents before the recapture of Mubi by the military.

“Today, things are normal in Mubi and that is why we are here to mark this major event.

“We must give thanks to God and praise the Commander- in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support of the military and other security agencies.

“We must also play our role in complementing the efforts of the security agencies by being extra vigilant and providing useful security information.”

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom also attributed the capture of Sambisa forest to the support given the troops by President Buhari.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, Ortom said:

“On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment which has manifested in the defeat of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest. This again points to the fact that Mr President is keeping his promise to make all parts of the country safe again, and he deserves our commendation.”

The Governor lauded the resilience and bravery of officers and men of the military, saying: “Our beloved gallant troops have once more demonstrated what they are known for. We are proud of them and we salute their determination and courage”.

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has said the fall of Sambisa Forest and defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists will revive the economy in the Northeast.

The forum also raised the army for its resilience and sacrifices that led to the victory over the insurgents.

NYLF National President Adadu Adadu, in a statement in Abuja, said:

“The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) heartily thanks the Nigerian Army, all the other military services, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai and other military chiefs for defeating the enemies of Nigeria.

“Boko Haram killed without thoughts for their victims’ ethnicity, creed or geographical origin; it was a thorn in our flesh collectively and the Army has therefore brought relief to us all and not just a particular location or people. The joy from this act of valour is across board.

“It is remarkable that Boko Haram was defeated against all odds. NYLF had at some point in the past appealed to the Nigerian Army not to be distracted by those reading political meanings into its action. We had also in the past urged the COAS not to slow down in his zeal on account of propaganda mounted against him by Boko Haram sponsors and sympathizers.

“There were other occasions when we acknowledged the progress being made in the war in spite of propaganda to the contrary. We are happy that our counsel was not in vain and the Army has gone on to demonstrate that the state is supreme above crises entrepreneurs.

“That the army and the COAS hearkened to our appeals and those of like-minded Nigerians in the past to keep up the fight gives us great joy. It showed a leadership and institution that is responsive to the populace it is securing. For this we say thank you the Nigerian Army and the COAS.”

Residents of Jigawa State capital Dutse praised President Buhari and the military for the Sambisa feat.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the development was significant as it could mark the end of Boko Haram.

Alhaji Adamu Garba, a business man, said that he was excited when he heard that Sambisa forest had been captured.

Garba said he had never doubted the capacity of President Buhari and Gen. Tukur Buratai to defeat the insurgents.

According to him, the development is coming at a time President Buhari is ready to focus on reviving the economy.

Dr Abdulhakeem Adejumoh, a lecturer with the Federal University Dutse, said the news of the military’s success in Sambisa forest brightened his day.

Adejumoh urged Nigerians to congratulate the military for their commitment, resilience and doggedness.

Malam Tanimu Adamu, another resident, told NAN that with the latest development, the President had completely redeemed his promise to fight insecurity.

Adamu, therefore, urged the Federal Government to motivate the armed forces for the milestone achievement.

Mrs Zainab Abubakar, a house wife, said the development had rekindled the hope that the Buhari administration has the capacity to deal with other security challenges.

Abubakar advised the government to focus attention on stopping the spate of kidnapping and the conflict between herdsmen and farmers.

