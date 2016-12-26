Stop making noise; Abubakar, Abba left with 22 car – Arase blasts IGP Idris
The immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, has warned his successor, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to stop humiliating past occupants of the office. In a letter he wrote to Idris, Arase said while he was in office, he ensured that Force Order 295 was put in place to protect ex-IGs from being demeaned. Arase, […]
Stop making noise; Abubakar, Abba left with 22 car – Arase blasts IGP Idris
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!