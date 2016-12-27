Our people undergoing hardship –APC

Success Nwogu, Ilorin The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday stated that Nigerians were currently undergoing hardship and difficulties. The spokesperson for the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, pleaded with Nigerians to persevere, adding that things would be better for the people. He argued that […]

