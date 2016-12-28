You are here: Home » Latest News »

We’re ready for dialogue, militants reply Buhari

December 28, 2016 2:30 am 0 comments Views: 2

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt NIGER Delta militants on Tuesday expressed their readiness to engage the Federal Government in dialogue to ensure that peace reigned in the oil-rich region. The militants said the decision to embrace dialogue was reached after a meeting held on Tuesday under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Groups. The […]

