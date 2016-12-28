We’re ready for dialogue, militants reply Buhari
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt NIGER Delta militants on Tuesday expressed their readiness to engage the Federal Government in dialogue to ensure that peace reigned in the oil-rich region. The militants said the decision to embrace dialogue was reached after a meeting held on Tuesday under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Groups. The […]
