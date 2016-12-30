You are here: Home » Latest News »

Biafra: IPOB invites international observers to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

December 30, 2016

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has stated that international observers would monitor the court trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The case is expected to come up on January 10, 2017. The group, therefore, enjoined its supporters and freedom fighters nationwide to be in court to witness the case. In a statement made available […]

