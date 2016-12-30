John Ameh, Abuja Over 120 fire extinguishers among those installed at the National Assembly complex in Abuja have not been serviced for five years, findings by The PUNCH showed on Thursday. Investigations also indicated that they were last tested by technicians in 2011. The majority of the Co2 fire-fighting equipment have no service certificates or […]

The post N’Assembly fire extinguishers expired since 2012 –Investigation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

