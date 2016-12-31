Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has said that the days of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, are numbered, calling on his remaining members to surrender to the troops. This is just as no fewer than 15 Boko Haram insurgents were killed by troops on Friday in a battle at Rann in Borno State. […]

The post DHQ says Shekau’s end near, 15 terrorists killed in Borno appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico