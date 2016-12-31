Jibrin to Dogara: Return $600,000 you took from Ibori

•You’re wrong, Speaker tells sacked committee chair

Sacked Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano), claimed yesterday that his fight against corruption in the Green Chamber has the backing of two international organisations.

He did not name the two organisations but challenged House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara to publicly acknowledge the funding of his emergence as Speaker by former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Jibrin, in a statement, alleged that Dogara collected $600,000 from ex-convict Ibori to realise his speakership ambition.

Dogara swiftly denied the allegation, saying he has no affinity with the former governor.

Jibrin had said: “It is such a shame that Speaker Dogara denied the fact that former Governor James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker by mobilising members from Delta State and some from the Southsouth and Southeast to support him.

“Since he has disowned Ibori, he should at least have the honour to return the $600,000 Ibori donated to his speakership campaign. I am sure he cannot deny the fact that he collected that money cash!

“We have secured funding from two reputable international organisation to establish an online platform that will serve as a central point to disseminate budget fraud and corruption acts and publish evidence and also hold lecture series and sensitization programs on budget fraud and corruption across the country.

“Our first event will hold in Kano on 9th January 2017 with 5000 youths across the country in attendance. Our anti corruption crusade with be ruthless in 2017.

“I remain very proud that despite the organised witch hunt against me using the institution of the house they have not been able to establish any offense that I have committed during the course of discharging my duties in the 5 years I have spent in the house.

“It is noteworthy that no member of the house has formally accused me of corruption or abuse of office as I have consistently done against the Speaker and others.

“?I have said repeatedly that I will remain committed to this fight against budget fraud and corruption for the rest of my life even if iam alone. It is a commitment iam ready to die for!”

Jibrin was suspended by the House for bringing the institution into disrepute by his allegations of budget padding against some Principal Officers of the House and nine Committee Chairmen.

But in a reaction last night, Dogara, speaking though his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, said:”For the records, we want to state that the Rt. Hon. Speaker was elected by the votes of members of the House of Representatives. There may well be silent supporters and well wishers of the Honourable Speaker from far and near some of whom he may not be aware of.

“Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara does not have a relationship, political or otherwise with formers Governor James Ibori of Delta state to warrant the insinuations in the statement credited to Senator Nwaboshi, and had never had one.”

