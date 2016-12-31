Magu: Buhari orders Malami to submit report through VP

•Presidency dismisses reported

sack of EFCC Chair

•Senators meet in Dubai over pressure

on rethink of decision on Magu

President Muham-madu Buhari has delegated Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo to have an input in the recommendation of Federal Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, on the AGF’s report on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Malami was recently asked by Buhari to query Magu on allegations by the Senate, which stalled his confirmation by the Red Chambers.

This emerged on a day the presidency denied social media reports that Magu had been dropped by Buhari on account of the Senate’s rejection of his nomination.

The Nation also gathered that a key member of the president’s kitchen cabinet, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, Pastor Tunde Bakare, a respected governor and some ministers, including Buhari’s strategists, are rallying for Magu’s confirmation.

The intrigues surrounding the fate of the Acting EFCC chairman are continuing with some Senators relocating to Dubai to consider pressure on them to review their decision on Magu.

Investigation yesterday showed that while the AGF’s report on Magu was ready, the president insisted on due process.

It was learnt that the AGF had attempted to submit the report directly but Buhari asked him to route it through the VP.

It was gathered that the president wanted a second opinion, preferably from the vice president, who is a professor of law.

A source familiar with the development said: “The president has directed the AGF to send his report or advisory on Magu to the vice president for review.

“This is the position of things as I speak with you on the status of Magu. I cannot say exactly whether or not the AGF has submitted the report to Osinbajo.

“This is a matter with many vested interests some of who might have been the brains behind the rumours of sack of Magu. The corrupt elements will never give up with their mischief.”

Responding yesterday on his Twitter handle to speculation that Magu had been dropped by Buhari, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said there was no such development.

He said:”We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.

”No report has been made available to the presidency by the Attorney-General of the Federation over the matter.

”The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive”.

However, sources confirmed that the president on Friday gave the AGF and Magu additional responsibilities in the anti-corruption campaign.

Another source said: “It is amusing to read about the purported removal of Magu when the AGF and the Acting EFCC chairman worked late on Friday.

“They were given an urgent assignment by the president and they are both working hard to meet the deadline set for them.”

Notwithstanding, investigation by our correspondent revealed that the kitchen cabinet of the president is split over Magu.

While some wanted the Acting EFCC chairman out, Amb. Babagana Kingibe is leading others who prefer the retention and re-nomination of Magu by the President.

An authoritative source said that a friend of the President, Pastor Tunde Bakare, met with him on the need to “resist forces of darkness” by retaining Magu.

Others backing Magu are the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption( PACAC), the Senate Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume, a respected governor and some ministers, (including those now called Buhari boys) who do not want their names in print for strategic reasons.

“The pro-Magu forces, led by Kingibe, are pulling the strings by telling the President that Magu is a symbol of the success which Buhari has achieved on anti-corruption war.

“They said the alternative is to return the nation to the looting era of the last administration.”

Asked of the position of the vice president, the source added: “No one can say yet but he is an anti-corruption activist. Go and check his antecedents.”

Meanwhile, some Senators have held a secret meeting in Dubai to consider pressure on them to have a rethink on their decision on Magu.

Some of those at the session were said to be “strategic” to decision making in the Senate.

A Senate source said:”There has been pressure on Senators since a decision was taken not to consider the President’s request on Magu.

“Some Senators actually held a meeting in Dubai on how to handle the aftermath of the Senate’s decision on Magu, including public opinion and the implications on the unity of the Senate.

“You know, the Senate is not totally united on Magu’s fate. Ndume and some Senators have a different perspective on how the Senate ruled out the confirmation request on Magu.

“Some Senators may join issue with Senate leadership on its last decision on Magu. Yet, preserving the unity of the Senate is more paramount than any other thing.

“Many influential Nigerians have also intervened on behalf of the Acting EFCC chairman. They are asking the Senate to revisit the confirmation whenever the p0resident sends a fresh request. We are all products of different constituencies and districts; we cannot be deaf to all these lobbyists.”

Meanwhile, Magu, unruffled by reports that he had been fired as acting Chairman of EFCC, yesterday asked those displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East not to be demoralised by their present predicament.

They should rather be strong, he said, pledging an end to their travails soon.

Magu during a visit to two internally displaced persons’ camps in Abuja said: “I am aware that most of you never expected that you will find yourselves in this predicament. There are things we, as human beings, cannot change.

“But whatever situation we find ourselves, we can make the most of it. That is the reason I am here today to tell you that I feel your pains and to celebrate this special season with you.”

He urged the IDPs to be disciplined and stay out of crime, assuring them that government was determined to bring an end to their suffering.

He said with peace gradually returning to the North East, it would not be long before they return to the comfort of their homes.

The EFCC boss distributed various food items to thousands of IDPs at the Kuchingoro and Area 1 camps in Abuja.

The post Magu: Buhari orders Malami to submit report through VP appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico