A group, the Ugbo Kingdom Youths (UKY), has attacked the traditional ruler of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, for allegedly insulting the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Obateru Akinruntan, following his comments on the Ooni and Ile-Ife heroine Moremi.

In a magazine interview, Odidiomo was said to have described the Ugbo people as thieves, who invaded Ife to steal food.

The Olu was also said to have described Olugbo as a traitor who, out of greed, lust and inability to keep secrets, betrayed his people instead of attributing the act of treachery to Moremi.

A statement by UKY Chairman Nana Sunday described Odidiomo and the Igbokoda people as ingrates, “who have benefited a lot from the Ugbo people”.

The group wondered why a third class monarch would involve himself in an issue between two first class monarchs.

It said Ugbo was the only oil producing community in Yorubaland and its indigenes have contributed to the nation’s development.

The youth noted that Odidiomo should always be grateful to Akinruntan for coming to his aid when he was detained for alleged murder.

They said Ugbo people are accommodating, honest and hardworking.

The post Youths attack monarch for insulting Olugbo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico