Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said the government and people of Jos share in the pains of families who lost their loved ones in the fight to keep the country united and peaceful before, during and after the Civil War.

The governor maintained that Plateau was the greater beneficiary of the gesture because the soldiers fought for the restoration of peace after 13 years of conflict in the state.

Lalong spoke yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, during the launch of the 2017 Armed Forces emblem appeal week.

He said: “My government and the people of Jos will remain grateful to the fallen heroes for their sacrifice during the First and Second World War, the Nigerian Civil war and the ongoing war against terrorism.

“Government cannot afford to neglect families of these fallen heroes because they lost their bread winners in the service to humanity.”

Lalong launched the emblem appeal week with N3 million and promised to provide an 18-seater bus and a tractor for the legionnaires to engage in commercial farming. He added that his administration will do its best to make the fallen and surviving heroes relevant in the state.

State Chairman of the legionnaires, Danladi Wrang, lamented that the society had not shown enough love to the survivors of the unity war, as those who survived with various stages of disability were not adequately catered for as expected.

Wrang said: “So many of us who survived the civil war and left with deformities are left on our own, while those still physically fit are being denied employment.

“Governments should not only give us food, we need employment to enable us cater for our families.”

The post Lalong: we share in the pain of fallen heroes appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico