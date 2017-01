Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the bill seeking to check kidnapping in the state with stiff penalties, including death sentence for convicts. The Assembly on Thursday passed the bill – Bill for a Law to Provide for the Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping and other Connected Purposes – after […]

