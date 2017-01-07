Dayo Oketola, Gbenro Adeoye and Jesusegun Alagbe The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, said that he fell out with former President Olusegun Obasanjo when the latter failed to address the issue of true federalism in the country as president. The Awujale said though Obasanjo had promised to address the issue of true federalism before […]

The post Awujale reveals why he fell out with Obasanjo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico