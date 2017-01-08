You are here: Home » Latest News »

Adeboye steps down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, others to follow

January 8, 2017

Gbenga Adeniji, Bayo Akinloye and Toluwani Eniola It was a mixture of surprise and anxiety on Saturday for ministers in the Redeemed Christian Church of God when the respected cleric and General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced a new leader for the church arm in Nigeria. Adeboye made the declaration at the […]

