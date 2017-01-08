Arukaino Umukoro Two months before his 75th birthday on March 2, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye stepped aside from his position as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria, causing a seismic shift, not only in RCCG worldwide, but across religious divides nationally. Born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara, Osun […]

The post Adeboye’s story: From lecture hall to global pulpit appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico