Niyi Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Olalekan Adetayo, Friday Olokor, Ifeanyi Onuba and Stanley Opara Fresh facts emerged on Monday why President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, in connection with the implementation of the controversial corporate Governance Code 2016. The PUNCH gathered on Monday that Obazee […]

The post Buhari fires FRC boss over Adeboye, others’ tenure appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico