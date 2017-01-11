DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Department of State Services said in Abuja that it had arrested four suspected members of the Boko Haram sect at Oko-Oba area of Agege in Lagos State. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday. A statement signed by the spokesperson for the service, Mr. Tony Opuiyo, in Abuja, said that the suspects […]
The post DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!