Magu: APC caucus sacks Ndume, names Lawan Senate leader

John Alechenu and Leke Baiyewu For speaking against the Senate over its failure to confirm the appointment of the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, members of the All Progressives Congress caucus in the chamber on Tuesday sacked the Majority Leader, Ali Ndume. He was replaced with Senator Ahmed Lawan, who had […]

