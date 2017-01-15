Kamardeen Ogundele, Olalekan Adetayo, Success Nwogu, Kayode Idowu and Armstrong Bakam The hope of the poorest and most vulnerable to experience a change in their standard of living since the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2015 may have been dashed, following an alleged hijack of the Federal Government’s monthly stipend meant for them. […]

The post Top politicians hijack, fight over Buhari’s N5000 cash for the poor appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico