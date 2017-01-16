Create a state for Southern Kaduna – PFN scribe, Apostle Kure tells Buhari
National Secretary General of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has called on the Federal Government to create a new state for the southern Kaduna people to avoid further upheaval between them and militant Fulani herdsmen. Reacting to the intractable crisis which has claimed over 808 lives, the Kafanchan-based founder/General Overseer of […]
