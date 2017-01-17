You are here: Home » Latest News »

Rerun: Court declines Wike’s application to stop police probe

January 17, 2017 2:24 am 0 comments Views: 2

Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday refused to grant Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s ex parte application seeking an order to nullify the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ letter ordering an investigation into acts of criminality during the December 10, 2016 rerun in the state. Instead, […]

