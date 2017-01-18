Force Telcos to stop unsolicited calls, messages – Subscribers beg NCC
Some telephone subscribers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, expressed displeasure over the inability of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to stop unsolicited calls and messages from service providers. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had directed that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from July 1, 2016, activate the ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) facility which […]
