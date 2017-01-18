Herdsman remanded for destroying farmland
Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Abubakar Aliu in prison custody over alleged damage of a farmland. The police prosecutor, Sgt. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on January 12 at Iyemero farm settlement in Ikole-Ekiti. He alleged […]
