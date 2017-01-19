MMM: EFCC, SEC jointly declare total war on ponzi schemes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Thursday vowed to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, EFCC, and his SEC counterpart, Mournir Gwarzo made the pledge while signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for cooperation at the EFCC head […]
