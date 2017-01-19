‘My sister wouldn’t have died if she had stayed in the farm’

Relatives of victims yesterday besieged the Borno Specialist Hospital waiting for information on their loved ones being treated for injuries in the Airforce accidental bombing that claimed the lives of scores of people at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp (IDPs) in Rann, Kala-Balge Local Government of Borno State.

The anxious relatives, mostly women, were standing or sitting outside the surgical ward of the International Red Cross (ICRC) hospital donated to the Borno Specialist Hospital where most of the victims are receiving treatment.

Adama Mohammed sat just a few metres away from the door of the surgical ward where her sister had been successfully stabilised and responding to medical attention.

She said: “I spoke to my sister just a few minutes before the strike and she told me she was at the farm. Then she called me that someone called to inform her that Red Cross were giving cards for food distribution so she would be leaving the farm to go and collect the card.

“Even when she was about to go and collect the card, she called to tell me that she was leaving the house. It is difficult to believe that she is no more. If she had stayed back at the farm, she wouldn’t have died. This is a costly mistake from the soldiers,” Amadu said and broke down in tears.

Abdullahi was waiting outside the theatre where doctors were fighting to save the life of his uncle, whose name he simply gave as Yakubu. His chest was hit by a shrapnel from the miss-fired missile of the Air force.

He held his rosary tight but with an exuding calm, asking God to take control of the surgery.

According to him, a few hours before he had contacted his friends from neighboring Cameroon who informed him that more than 30 people mostly children were buried.

“What I heard on the radio as death toll is incorrect. You know Cameroon is very close to that place and their telephone is working. I spoke with my friend who told me that 30 people were buried and most of them were children. People are still dying.”

On whether the bombed place is actually an IDP Camp, Abdullahi said people from over 50 villages were gathered there of the Boko Haram crisis.

Borno State Health Commissioner Dr. Haruna Mshelia, said about 80 people had been evacuated and stabilised at the Borno State Specialist Hospital. Severe cases were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The post ‘My sister wouldn’t have died if she had stayed in the farm’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico