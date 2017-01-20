You are here: Home » Latest News »

IDP camp bombing: NAF panel summons war commander, pilots

Ademola Oni, Olusola Fabiyi,  Friday Olokor, Olaleye Aluko and Kayode Idowu The Nigerian Air Force, on Thursday, inaugurated a six-man panel to investigate the Tuesday accidental air strike by the Nigerian Air Force at the Rann’s Internally Displaced Persons camp in the Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. The panel has two weeks to […]

