One person feared dead, others seriously injured as Delta community comes under attack

‎Some gunmen have attacked Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area ‎of Delta State, killing a resident identified as Amama Ulo, and injuring several others. It was gathered that Ogbe-Ijoh and Isaba militants stormed Aladja Community with various weapons at about 2 pm. “As we speak, the shooting is still ongoing causing serious tension in […]

