Senegalese, Nigerian troops enter Gambia to oust Jammeh

Leke Baiyewu and Afeez Hanafi Senegalese troops have entered Gambia to ensure Adama Barrow, assumes power as the country’s new president. This followed his swearing in at the Gambia’s embassy in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. Senegalese army spokesman, Col. Abdou Ndiaye, was quoted by news agencies as saying the country’s troops entered Gambia on […]

