America is unstoppable, Trump vows as he becomes President

DONALD Trump yesterday became the 45th President of the United States of America, vowing that America was unstoppable on the global stage. His inauguration which took place outside US Capitol in Washington ushered in a new phase in the US and the world considering the status of the US in global politics.

Trump was administered the Oath of Office after Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas had administered a 35-word oath at 11:53 am to Vice-President Mike Pence.

At the event which had the presence of all living former American Presidents except George WH Bush, the new President took a swipe at the American establishment, vowing to spread wealth across America.

He also pledged to unite the world against “radical Islam”, while still maintaining his position on immigration, trade and foriegn policy among others.

After the swearing in ceremony, the immediate past President, Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle were escorted to a Marine helicopter by Trump and his wife, Melania.

After Michelle boarded, Barack followed, gave a wave, and entered the aircraft. The Trumps, Pence, and his wife, Karen stood to wave goodbye as the chopper took off for Joint Base Andrews .

After finishing his inaugural speech, Obama tapped Trump’s shoulder and said, “Good job, good job.”

*First Lady Melania Trump, Karen Pence, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, and Jill Biden wait on the steps of the Capitol before the ceremonial departure

The new President also signed his first bill into law, clearing the way for his defence secretary to be confirmed.

However, less than a mile from where Trump took the Oath of Office throngs of demonstrators descended on Washington to protest his swearing-in.

About 500 people, some wearing masks, and kerchiefs over their faces marched through the city’s downtown, breaking the windows of a Bank of America branch, a McDonald’s outlet and a Starbucks shop, all symbols of the American capitalist system.

Meanwhile, Trump’s 1450-word inaugural speech obtained by Saturday Vanguard from CNN website upon release by the White House, partly reads:”We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done. Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.

‘’Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.

‘’For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

‘’What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

We have subsidized other countries

‘’For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay. We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon.

‘’One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.’

We will make new alliances

“We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams. We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work — rebuilding our country with American hands and American labour. We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world — but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

“We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones — and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.

“At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us, “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. We must think big and dream even bigger. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable”.

