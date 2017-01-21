Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received updates and briefings from service chiefs on the situation in The Gambia. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a short statement. He said the Vice-President also received briefings from some ministers. “Vice-President Osinbajo on return […]

The post Osinbajo receives update on The Gambia appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico