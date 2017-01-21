Jesusegun Alagbe and Alexander Okere The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has assured Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of his support, praising the governor for the inauguration of the Committee on the Gelegele project. The monarch spoke at the State Government House after a closed-door meeting with the governor, a statement said. Oba Ewuare […]

The post You have my support, Oba of Benin tells Obaseki appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico