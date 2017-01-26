Ambode tells youths to create jobs, wealth

Sesan Olufowobi The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has presented cheques worth over N1bn to 705 beneficiaries of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, telling them to create jobs, make money and contribute to the growth of the Lagos economy. Ambode, during the presentation of the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Blue Roof, Ikeja, […]

