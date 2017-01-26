ICPC to prosecute ex-directors for stealing 40 vehicles

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission says it will soon prosecute 40 retiring directors and deputy directors, who allegedly stole 40 vehicles from the Ministry of Water Resources. The Chairman of the ICPC, Mr. Ekpo Nta, said this in Abuja on Wednesday while returning the recovered vehicles to the […]

