Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said the Federal Government will do all within its powers to support Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises, (MSMEs) to thrive in the country.

He stated this during a visit to Aba, Abia State, where he participated in the First MSMEs Clinics after the media launch in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Office of the Special Adviser on Economic Matters in the Presidency devised the idea of a clinic to bridge the gap between medium and small scale businesses and government agencies such as Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Bank of Industry (BOI), Federal Inland Revenue Services, (FIRS), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and others.

The clinic is meant to bring together all those agencies in one spot and at appointed times to attend to the needs, questions and requests of people doing business.

Such clinics would be held in two different cities every month towards educating the public about regulatory issues regarding MSMEs in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said it is important to pay attention to MSMEs.

He said: “We will spend time to ensure that we give those who produce locally all the support that we can give, and that is why we are doing these clinics.

Noting that Aba traders, artisans, tailors, shoemakers and others are the bedrock of the nation’s economy, the acting President added: “You can’t do much for manufacturing without coming to Aba.”

The post We’ll support local manufacturers – Osinbajo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Powered by WPeMatico