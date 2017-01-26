Why Nigeria’s development may be stalled – Jerry Gana
Former Minister of Information and Orientation and present Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Jerry Gana, has stated that the development of Nigeria may be stalled in the absence of true federalism. He urged the Federal Government to implement the 2014 National Conference recommendations, which according to him remained the only solution to […]
Why Nigeria’s development may be stalled – Jerry Gana
Powered by WPeMatico
Post your comment!