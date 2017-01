Ramon Oladimeji Justice Latee Okunnu of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday sentenced the Managing Director of Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, Mrs. Ada Ugo-Ngali, to a jail term of 69 years for a fuel subsidy fraud of N754m. But the jail term would run concurrently for 10 years. The judge ordered […]

