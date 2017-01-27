Ondo Assembly sacks Speaker, deputy

Less than a month to the inauguration of Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the new governor of Ondo State, the state’s House of Assembly yesterday impeached its Speaker, Princess Jumoke Akindele.

Akindele, is a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmaker representing Okitipupa, in the Southern District of the state.

Also impeached was the Deputy Speaker, Fatai Olotu from Akoko division in the Northern District of the state.

The impeachment exercise, was said to have been carried out outside the Assembly premises.

Although details of the impeachment were still sketchy at press time,

it was gathered that the 26 members House of Assembly had been embroiled in internal crisis since March last year when Mrs Akindele and Olotu were first impeached.

Both Akindele and Olotu were impeached by 18 out of the 26 members in March last year for alleged highhandedness but their removal was reversed following the intervention of Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State House of Assembly has elected Coker Malachi representing Ilaje 1 state constituency as the new Speaker, and Ayo Arowele representing Owo constituency as Deputy Speaker.

