Peter Dada, Akure Thirteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday suspended indefinitely the Speaker, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele, the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Fatai Olotu and the Majority Leader, Mr. Ifedayo Akinsoyinu for their alleged involvement in financial misconduct. The leadership of the House was alleged to have been involved in N15m fraud. […]

The post Ondo lawmakers suspend Speaker, deputy, majority leader appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Powered by WPeMatico